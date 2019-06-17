Plant Health Australia has released a new free biosecurity online training course for growers relating to plant biosecurity, providing general education about reporting pests and what the response process to a report will entail.

By completing the course called ‘Pest Reporting and Responses’, you will learn about:

The benefits of biosecurity.

The possible impacts of pests on your property.

Your role in biosecurity to manage risks on your property.

What to do if you find an unusual pest or symptom.

The joint response from government and industry to a pest report.

A fact sheet for growers summarising the key points from the course has also been produced and is available here.

Vinehealth Australia’s CEO, Technical Manager and Communications Manager have all completed the course and recommend it as an important part of your engagement in biosecurity.

To view this course, register for a login here.

Choose the ‘Browse Learning’ tab to look at the range of courses available and search for the ‘Pest Reporting and Responses’ course. It will take you about 20 minutes to complete the training.

­­Plant Health Australia is the national coordinator of the government-industry partnership for plant biosecurity in Australia. This strong biosecurity partnership is important to minimise pest impacts on Australia, enhance market access and contribute to industry and community sustainability.