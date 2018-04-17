Growers are in their vineyards every week. They are the eyes and ears of our biosecurity army. Active surveillance for grape phylloxera requires practical and effective tools for growers and regulators alike.
Australia’s understanding of grapevine viruses has been given a boost, following a meeting of the best minds in virus research in the world.
A group of passionate South Australian fruit and vegetable industry representatives have met to discuss ways of improving biosecurity communication in SA, with the ultimate aim of protecting growers.
Greater use of analytics and intelligence and more collaboration is needed to protect Australia from unwanted pests and diseases. These were key points from last week’s SA Biosecurity Roundtable.
