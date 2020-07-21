Significant work has occurred on the new South Australian Phylloxera Outbreak Plan, and a draft plan will soon be available to review.

In our September 2019 e-news, we shared the news that we are working closely with Biosecurity SA to improve the state’s Phylloxera Outbreak Plan.

“We’re creating a contemporary, detailed and practical resource that will enable Biosecurity SA and Vinehealth Australia to effectively respond to a phylloxera outbreak to minimise the impact on grape and wine businesses. In addition, it will enable industry to be proactive in preparing for an outbreak and to ensure their business is resilient to such a biosecurity shock,” said Vinehealth Australia Technical Manager Suzanne McLoughlin.

“The scope of this plan was informed by Vinehealth’s involvement in two phylloxera simulations – a business level simulation in 2018 and a state simulation with NSW in 2019. During these simulations, both regulator and industry preparedness and responses were tested and subsequently, we identified a considerable number of knowledge gaps we wanted to address as part of SA’s Phylloxera Outbreak Plan.

“The strengthened regulatory response component of the plan will include pre-prepared documents for gazetting quarantine areas and describing movement requirements to minimise downtime for industry in a response.

“For industry, this plan will initially improve business level understanding of the probable commercial impacts of the regulatory response to a phylloxera incursion, and secondly, improve current business preparedness to minimise this disruption.”

Some examples of draft documents that Vinehealth Australia has created for consideration as part of the industry preparedness part of the new Outbreak Plan include:

Phylloxera Infested Zone Code of Practice;

Connectivity Tracing Plan;

Response Communications;

Implications on business as an infected premises;

Tips for initial staff meeting on infected premises;

Biosecurity plan to facilitate access on and off the infected premises for residents;

Example quarantine station plans for infected premises;

Biosecurity guidance for tourism providers in a Phylloxera Infested Zone;

Phylloxera surveillance basics for industry;

Options for treatment of items in transit from infected premises;

Options for treatment of items in transit when a PIZ is declared;

Disinfestation protocol posters; and

Business Continuity Planning.

Vinehealth Australia is working to have a single consolidated draft Outbreak Plan completed at the end of September, which will then be refined with industry.

“We aim to do this before vintage via regional workshops and one on one meetings with companies. Thereafter, we will focus on raising industry awareness of this new SA Phylloxera Outbreak Plan and encouraging businesses to use the plan to improve their level of preparedness for a phylloxera incursion.”